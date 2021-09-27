The Last of Us multiplayer is happening, but Naughty Dog can't tell you anything about it

In celebration of The Last of Us Day, Naughty Dog offered an update on the game's mysterious multiplayer mode, even if it's one that doesn't sadly come with any new information.

In a blog post, the developer acknowledged that fans have been asking for any updates on the multiplayer mode's development, but said it won't be offering any today. The developer explained that it wants to give the team the time needed to "build out their ambitious project."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Naughty Dog also reiterated that it's officially hiring for the same multiplayer project, having recently begun openly talking about it. "We’ll reveal more when it’s ready!" the developer wrote.

During development of The Last of Us Part 2, a team within Naughty Dog was working on an evolution of the first game's Factions multiplayer mode. However, as the game approached the finish line, the studio decided to make the single-player story its main focus, and work on that mode had to be paused.

Since then, the mode continued development in the background, but it appears that only recently did Naughty Dog start ramping up production. What we do know about the game is that it's going to be a standalone multiplayer offering.

Recent datamines discovered some battle royale elements, and a number of other assets that could hint at a few of the potential mechanics.

As part of the same Last of Us Day celebration, we got our first look at the HBO show.