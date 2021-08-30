Naughty Dog is officially hiring for its first standalone multiplayer game

The Last of Us, and Uncharted developer Naughty Dog is on a hiring spree. The studio is officially looking for people to join its multiplayer team, which is working on Naughty Dog's first standalone multiplayer project.

This isn't the first time Naughty Dog had job openings for that multiplayer project, of course. The studio has been hinting that one is in development for some time now through various separate ads. This time, however, the developer is more openly talking about it, which makes this the first official confirmation that a standalone multiplayer game is in the works.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The game's official Twitter account posted a series of job openings for game design, programming, visual effects, QA, and UI. All 12 advertised positions are for that mysterious multiplayer project.

Naughty Dog is hiring across multiple disciplines for the studio's first standalone multiplayer game! Visit https://t.co/xUYV9m8PJF to learn more! pic.twitter.com/ub9hg433po — Naughty Dog Jobs (@NaughtyDogJobs) August 27, 2021

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As for what that could be, reports suggest that it's a Last of Us multiplayer spin-off. During development of The Last of Us: Part 2, Naughty Dog spent a significant amount of time working on a successor to the original game's Factions mode, but ended up putting it on hold as work on the single-player portion was nearing completion.

The developer said at the time that it intends to finish that work, but didn't share specifics.

"You will eventually experience the fruits of our team's online ambition, but not as part of The Last of Us: Part 2. When and where it will be realised is still to be determined. But rest assured, we are as big a fan of Factions as the rest of our community and are excited to share more when it's ready," Naughty Dog revealed ahead of the launch of The Last of Us: Part 2.

A recent datamine of the main game uncovered some very interesting details, such as a bigger map for the new Factions, and some battle royale elements. It's unclear how far into development the game is, but it looks to be closer than ever, at least.