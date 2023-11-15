Xbox Series X/S release date for Baldur's Gate 3 will be announced at The Game Awards

Larian Studios has announced Baldur's Gate 3 is on track for a December release on Xbox Series X/S.

The studio stated the release date will be announced during The Game Awards on December 7.

Baldur's Gate 3 Launch Trailer

Rumors swirling the past week and a half had the game pegged for a December 6 release. With The Game Awards not airing until December 7, today's announcement pretty much cancels that rumor.

Xbox folks have been clamoring to get their hands on the title since its release in the summer. Unfortunately, the developer had issues with the Xbox Series X version of the game.

The delay was due to issues getting split-screen co-op to work on Series S. Because Microsoft requires parity between the Series X and Series S, Larian was unable to provide a release date for the Xbox version until split-screen worked on Series S.

However, Microsoft worked with Larian on the issue, and now BG3 can be released on Xbox Series X when ready, but Series S will not feature split-screen co-op, as reported in August.

It seems everything has been sorted, and we'll get a release date early next month.