If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
COMING IN DECEMBER

Xbox Series X/S release date for Baldur's Gate 3 will be announced at The Game Awards

Good news.

Baldur's Gate 3
Image credit: Larian Studios
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Larian Studios has announced Baldur's Gate 3 is on track for a December release on Xbox Series X/S.

The studio stated the release date will be announced during The Game Awards on December 7.

Baldur's Gate 3 Launch Trailer

Rumors swirling the past week and a half had the game pegged for a December 6 release. With The Game Awards not airing until December 7, today's announcement pretty much cancels that rumor.

Xbox folks have been clamoring to get their hands on the title since its release in the summer. Unfortunately, the developer had issues with the Xbox Series X version of the game.

The delay was due to issues getting split-screen co-op to work on Series S. Because Microsoft requires parity between the Series X and Series S, Larian was unable to provide a release date for the Xbox version until split-screen worked on Series S.

However, Microsoft worked with Larian on the issue, and now BG3 can be released on Xbox Series X when ready, but Series S will not feature split-screen co-op, as reported in August.

It seems everything has been sorted, and we'll get a release date early next month.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Baldur's Gate III

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Larian Studios PC PS5 RPG Strategy Strategy: Turn-Based Strategy Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments