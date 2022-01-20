WWE returns with WWE 2K22 in March, and Rey Mysterio is on the cover

Get your mask on, oil up your muscles and prepare to 619 anyone that dares enter the ring with you – WWE 2K22 has been announced, and it's coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on March 11, 2022.

In case you haven't been paying attention, this is the first WWE 2K game since 2019’s absolute disaster of a game, WWE 2K20, hit consoles and PC. The previous game saw some or all of the game's modes go inaccessible, and the title was plagued with performance bugs, too.

Take a look at the debut trailer – showing off new cover star, Rey Mysterio – below.

It looks like 2K has learned its lesson; for a start, the developer is pumping the title full of stuff that players have been calling out for over the past few years, most notably the MyGM Mode. Here, you'll call the shots for one of sports entertainment’s biggest brands as you're tasked with "drafting a roster of the WWE’s greatest stars, deciding who will clash in rivalry matches and fight for glory in a championship showdown".

The classic mode will sit alongside the new MyFaction mode, in which you can "collect and manage a dream faction of Superstars and compete in weekly events". Think of it a bit like the FUT stuff in FIFA, probably. "Packed with thrilling challenges and immense replay value, MyFACTION delivers a hard-hitting adventure and consistent updates to keep things feeling fresh" says the developer in a press release.

The game will also include an "upgraded creation suite and universe mode" so if you wanted to make, say, Sonic the Hedgehog, or Archer, or one of the girls from Yellojackets or something, you can do just that. Per the publisher, this is a 'full revamp', so here's hoping it addresses some of 2K20's more drastic... issues.

As for the cover star, Mysterio joins the likes of Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and The Rock as a wrestler to be featured as a solo athlete on the cover. Mysterio will have his career rendered in glorious video game form in WWE 2K22’s Showcase Mode, and you'll be able to play through it and revisit key episodes in his life to date.

“Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me,” said Mysterio. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase.”

Because nothing is ever simple, the game itself will be available in four editions: Standard, Cross-Gen Digital, Deluxe, and the nWo 4-Life Digital Edition . The Deluxe Edition includes a season pass (including five sets of DLC, post-launch) and three days of early access to the game, alongside an Undertaker Immortal Pack that has three personas in it. You can read more about all these editions at the link.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles. So you are getting that nice, fat new-gen tax here, in case you were wondering.