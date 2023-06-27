Where to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

Where do I get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4? If you're been playing Diablo 4 for a bit, or perhaps just picked the game up, you'll likely have come across mysterious glowing chests across Sanctuary. However, opening them and getting at that juicey loot requires a bit of prep work.

As such, we've written up this short but sweet guide on how to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4! We'll cover every major step on your way to busting opening those Whispering chests.

How to get Whispering Keys?

In order to get Whispering Keys, you'll need to buy them from curiosity vendors in major settlements spread acros Diablo 4. There's usually one per major region, but the first one you can find is in Kyovashad. You can spot it on your map via the pendant symbol.

Once you've made your way to the curiosity vendor, scroll all the way to the bottom of the available items and you'll find Whispering Keys on sale. However, rather than using gold to buy them, you'll have to fork over Obols in exchange for these special items.

How do you get Obols? Well, they drop as a reward from open-world events and dungeons spread across the world. as such, you'll want to travel around and pick up any you find - just watch out that you don't hit the Obol cap and waste farming time. It's worth point out that you can expand your Obol cap by hunting down Altars of Lilith, some of which will increase it drastically.

What do Whisper Keys do?

Okay so now you've bought like 20 Whispering Keys, what do you actually do with them? Well, as mentioned before they open Whispering Chests, which always contain a decent spread of rare and even exotic gear from time to time. As such, they can be supreme power injections for characters who are currently levelling, or in need of a gear refresh.

We recommend carrying around 5-10 on you at any one time. This means if you run into a few chests out on the road, you'll be able to open them without having to rush back into town. If you do, expect a nice influx of extra loot everytime you go out on an adventure!

