Diablo 4: How to craft sigils and get sigil powder

How to craft sigils in Diablo 4 is something you’ll be doing a lot of in the endgame.

These Nightmare Sigils are the only way to upgrade dungeons from their standard, campaign form to their Nightmare form. Nightmare dungeons are filled with stronger enemies who drop better loot, so they’re an excellent way to level up quickly and move on to tougher challenges.

The downside is that you need a lot of time and patience to get the materials you use to craft sigils, so it’s best to plan ahead and decide which dungeons you want to focus on upgrading first.

Diablo 4 crafting sigils

How to craft sigils in Diablo 4

Sigil crafting unlocks in a priority quest that becomes available once you reach World Tier 3 and complete at least one Nightmare Dungeon, which means you only get access to it after completing the main campaign and clearing the Cathedral of Light dungeon. Once you unlock World Tier 3 – don’t forget to actually switch to it as well – you have a chance of acquiring Nightmare Sigils from enemies or by completing the Whispering Tree’s bounties.

These are random drops, though, so it might take a while before you get one. After finishingcheck your quest log and track the “Sigil Crafting” quest. Since it’s a priority quest like Donan’s Favor, you won’t automatically be tracking it once it becomes available, and it’s easy to miss.

Speak with the Occultist in Kyovashad to start the quest. He’ll explain how crafting works, and after that, you can do it whenever you have the materials available.

Diablo 4 sigil crafting – Where to get Sigil Powder

Crafting sigils requires Sigil Powder, which you get by salvaging Nightmare Sigils at the Occultist’s shop. The whole process of unlocking higher-level Nightmare Dungeons and crafting sigils takes an exceptionally long amount of time, so your best bet is picking a handful of dungeons to focus on upgrading at a time.

You get a sigil to upgrade a Nightmare dungeon to the next level after completing it once, so that’s one less bit of random item drops to contend with. Any others you get along the way – from turning in Tree of Whisper bounties, for example, or sigils you find after completing world events – should be salvaged so you can use the Sigil Powder they yield.

If you're keen on starting with a new character before hitting the endgame grind, check out our Diablo 4 tier list to see which class might be right for you and our Necromancer and Sorceror builds for how to get the most out of the two top classes.