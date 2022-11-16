What’s the best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter Pokemon – an investigation

What’s the best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter Pokemon – an investigationWe use pictures and hard facts to make the most difficult choice anyone playing Pokemon has to make.
Sometimes you use data to make big decisions, other times you take the advice of two middle-aged men who don’t know what they are talking about. In this video Jim Trinca and myself decide on the best Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with about as much knowledge brought to the table as you might expect.
What are the starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
As is tradition in Pokemon games, you have the choice of three Pokemon to start your adventure with in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. We’ve detailed them for you here so you can see the basic info, such as type and ability.
|Pokemon:
|Category:
|Type:
|Height:
|Weight:
|Ability:
|Sprigatito
|Grass Cat Pokémon
|Grass
|1'4"
|9 lbs.
|Overgrow
|Fuecoco
|Fire Croc Pokémon
|Fire
|1'4"
|21.6 lbs.
|Blaze
|Quaxly
|Duckling Pokémon
|Water
|1'8"
|13.4 lbs.
|Torrent
Sprigatito
According to Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, Sprigatito is “Capricious and attention seeking.” It sounds like it gets jealous pretty easily and is prone to sulking if its trainer gives another pokemon some attention.
Fuecoco
We could have guessed from its photo, but Nintendo confirms that Fuecoco is “laid-back and does things at its own pace.” If you thought, “that creature loves to eat,” you’re right, it does, and runs towards any food it sees.
Quaxly
What else needs to be said other than Quaxly is one cool looking duck? Well, the fact that it’s a serious little thing and dislikes getting its head dirty, no doubt for fear of ruining that amazing hair.
What is the best starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet?
Jim and I had a good chat about this (see the video above) and we definitely both decided that Quaxly is the best starter Pokemon. Because it’s a duck. It looks super cool. We also like the fact that it uses a gel to smooth over its feathers, like it’s in the TV show Happy Days.