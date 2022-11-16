If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
What’s the best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter Pokemon – an investigation

We use pictures and hard facts to make the most difficult choice anyone playing Pokemon has to make.
Tom Orry
Article by Tom Orry Editor-in-Chief
Published on
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starters header image
Nintendo

Sometimes you use data to make big decisions, other times you take the advice of two middle-aged men who don’t know what they are talking about. In this video Jim Trinca and myself decide on the best Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with about as much knowledge brought to the table as you might expect.

Watch on YouTube
We decide which of the three starter Pokemon is the best.

What are the starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

As is tradition in Pokemon games, you have the choice of three Pokemon to start your adventure with in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. We’ve detailed them for you here so you can see the basic info, such as type and ability.

Pokemon: Category: Type: Height: Weight: Ability:
Sprigatito Grass Cat Pokémon Grass 1'4" 9 lbs. Overgrow
Fuecoco Fire Croc Pokémon Fire 1'4" 21.6 lbs. Blaze
Quaxly Duckling Pokémon Water 1'8" 13.4 lbs. Torrent
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter pokemon
Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

Sprigatito

According to Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, Sprigatito is “Capricious and attention seeking.” It sounds like it gets jealous pretty easily and is prone to sulking if its trainer gives another pokemon some attention.

Fuecoco

We could have guessed from its photo, but Nintendo confirms that Fuecoco is “laid-back and does things at its own pace.” If you thought, “that creature loves to eat,” you’re right, it does, and runs towards any food it sees.

Quaxly

What else needs to be said other than Quaxly is one cool looking duck? Well, the fact that it’s a serious little thing and dislikes getting its head dirty, no doubt for fear of ruining that amazing hair.

What is the best starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet?

Jim and I had a good chat about this (see the video above) and we definitely both decided that Quaxly is the best starter Pokemon. Because it’s a duck. It looks super cool. We also like the fact that it uses a gel to smooth over its feathers, like it’s in the TV show Happy Days.

