A Warzone 2.0 player has discovered a ridiculously simple infinite money glitch

When Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s new DMZ mode was announced, plenty of fans figured it would be good fun. Painted out to be Call of Duty’s take on Escape from Tarkov, a high pressure squad-based experience in which players compete against each other for loot, many players have walked away from the mode less than impressed.

However, one recent exploit might coax players back into DMZ. First reported by GameRant, a player has found a basic glitch to replicate that can bag them hundreds of thousands in cash within a matter of seconds.

After discovering the Warzone 2.0 exploit, Twitter user JGODYT shared a clip of the discovery, which you can watch below. In the clip, we see the player look at a weapon and a stack of cash on the ground in front of them.

There is a Bug in DMZ that if money is close to a floor weapon it gives you Max Cash while trying to Stow the Money. Max ends up being $1.3M.



There is a Bug in DMZ that if money is close to a floor weapon it gives you Max Cash while trying to Stow the Money. Max ends up being $1.3M.

Not sure if this works in BR though. Also, Can max level 2 weapons per Match.

They then move ever so slightly to the right of the cash, until the tooltip for the resource is shown on-screen. This is all done while the player looks at their gun. When the player then presses the interact button to pick up the cash, they pick up the weapon, and this is where the magic happens.

In that moment, the game glitches and JGODYT manages to walk away with both the weapon that wasd on the floor, and a mighty $1.3 million in cash. What’s more is that towards the end of the clip, we see that both players in JGODYT’s squad are granted the enormous stack of cash, despite the other player not being involved in the exploit.

It’s not entirely clear as to why this glitch works. In the response to JGODYT’s tweet, some players are sharing that the glitch also works in battle royale mode, and with other resources such as ammo.

If this is the case, there’s no doubt in our minds that this is a glitch that’ll get fixed fast. Even if it was only present in DMZ mode, there’s little to no chance that players earning that much money in a matter of seconds is going unnoticed. That said, there is yet to be an update from the developer.

