Black Ops 6 Season 1 kicks off next week with new multiplayer maps, new modes, Zombies Directed Mode, and some big changes to Warzone

It may not feel like it, but we’re closer to the start of Season 1 in Black Ops 6 than we are to the game’s launch. As we’ve come to expect from each new season, this one is also full of new content that caters to all players.

Season 1 marks the first time Black Ops 6 content and mechanics will be integrated in Warzone, too. It kicks off Thursday, November 14.

Multiplayer

Kicking things off with multiplayer, Season 1 looks to have a few exciting additions that don’t just boil down to more content. We are getting new content, of course, in the form of with three new maps at the season’s launch.

Hideout is a 6v6 mid-size map set in a training site. It’s joined by Extraction, another medium-sized map that takes palace around a heliport, and is set in Avalon. We’re also getting one Strike map dubbed Heirloom, available for 2v2 and 6v6. Midway through the season, a new Strike map dubbed Racket will join alongside a remake of Hacienda from past Black Ops games.

Season 1 will also introduce the new Ransack mode to the game at launch, and the return of Prop Hunt as the first Party Mode with the mid-season update. Treyarch is also adding a new Perk (Shadow, Slot 2, Strategist) as well as a new Scorestreak (Hand Cannon, 900 score) at launch, with one more Perk (Shrapnel Radar, Slot 3, Recon) and a Wildcard (High Roller) to join mid-season.

The battle pass contains two new weapons, too, the Krig C assault rifle, and the Saug SMG. Elsewhere in the season, you can expect the Maelstrom shotgun, the AMR Mod 4 sniper rifle, and the AMR Mod 4 secondary as event rewards

Those who like to play Call of Duty competitively will be happy to know that Ranked Play launches early this year, going online shortly after the new season’s launch.

Lots to look forward to next week! | Image credit: Activision, Treyarch, Raven.

Warzone

Outside of integrating Black Ops 6’s Omnimovement into the entirety of Warzone, and allowing players to use their BO6 weapons in the battle royale mode, Season 1 also brings an entirely new Resurgence map: Area 99.

For standard BR, Urzikstan will also be available at launch, and Rebirth Island will join the map roster shortly afterwards. In terms of playlists, you can count on Resurgence, standard BR, and Plunder. BR Ranked will arrive deeper into the season, alongside some limited-time modes.

Zombies

Season 1 is very exciting in Zombies for a number of reasons. First, the promised Directed Mode will debut with the launch of the season, offering a more guided way to complete the major narrative Easter eggs on both Liberty Fals, and Terminus.

If you decide to wait until then, however, you’re going to miss out on some unique rewards for finishing the Easter eggs the hard way. Our Liberty Falls Easter eggs guide, and Terminus Easter eggs guide will help you do that before the rewards are gone forever.

With the mid-season update, an entirely new map will join the roster called Citadelle des Morts. That’s not all, however, as Zombies players will also get to use some new gear such as the additional Perk-A-Cola, a new Field Upgrade, a new Ammo Mod, 18 new Augments, three new GobbleGums, new Wonder Weapons, and a new enemy type in Citadelle des Morts.

Given that the mid-season update arrives early in December, you can also expect limited-time modes and a festive-themed Nuketown. Until then, you can look forward to the launch of Season 1 at 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm UK.