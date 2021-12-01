Heads up all you space Ninjas out there, there’s a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming Warframe Quest The New War that has dropped alongside a December 15 release date.

Revealed during a Warframe dev stream, the cinematic shows a confrontation between a Tenno - the race of warframe piloting space ninjas - confronting the sentients. This includes a seemingly ultimate fight against The Lotus, a critical character to the story of Warframe and once assistant to the player through much of the early game. If you want to check it out yourself, you can see the trailer embedded below.

The New War update is the culmination of years worth of story developments in Warframe, with the gigantic invasion of sentient forces being hinted towards for some time now. Players will be able to experience the continuation of their character’s story firsthand, as well as see it through the eyes of several other characters including Grineer Kahl-175 and Veso the Corpus Tech.

Rebecca Ford, director of community, said the following in the official press release for The New War update: "Just as players have waited so long for this climactic moment in Warframe, we too have eagerly awaited the time where players would be able to experience the emotional depth and action of The New War that we’ve created for them.

"We can’t wait to experience The New War alongside our players and deliver a continuation in Warframe’s story that we’ll be able to build and expand upon.”

For those looking to jump right into the new content, they’ll need to build an Arch Wing, a Railjack, a Necramech, and unlock the operator to take part. They’ll also need to make their way through all the main story quests in the game, which makes sense considering the narrative nature of this update.

There’s still no word on Warframe crossplay, which was announced earlier this year. For the time being, it looks like this big bombastic story content is the focus. Will you be jumping into Warframe with The New War update? Let us know in the comments below!