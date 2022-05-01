Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt - Wrong Hands Quest guide

If you’ve made a habit of chatting to Kerill in Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt, you’ll soon by taks with collecting bags as part of the Wrong Hands quest. This only has three steps in total, but tracking down each of the objectives will require some knowledge of Prague's geography.

In this guide, I’ll take you through how to find each quest item for the Wrong Hands Quest, including how to find the Rudolfinum car park.

Wrong Hands part 1: Retrieving the bag

For the initial step of Wrong Hands, you’ll have to make your way to the underground car park next to the Rudolfinum. There are three entrances that you can use: an elevator shaft inside the Rudolfinum at the bottom floor, a car entrance east of the Rudolfinum in the road, or a small stairwell south of the Rudolfinum.

Once you’re in the underground car park, make your way over to a bike along the western wall, and you’ll find the bag.

Wrong Hands part 2: Retrieving the backpack

For the second step, you’ll have to head back into the underground car park to find a backpack. Now you know how to get down there it shouldn’t be too much of a problem, but watch out for Entity hunters and other players as you head down!

The backpack can be found in the south-west corner of the underground garage, next to a scooter.

Wrong Hands part 3: Retrieving the VHS tape

The final stage of the Wrong Hands quest has you track down and find a VHS in the Rudolfinum. Make your way to the zone one last time, and head inside the main building.

To find the VHS tape, climb up one floor via the stairs or by climbing up the walls, and walk over to the west side of the building. In a side room near a couch, you’ll find the final item for this quest.

As soon as you return the VHS tape to Kirill, you'll have completed the Wrong Hands quest.