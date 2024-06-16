The Until Dawn movie's first batch of casting shows us a small selection of potential future victims

The live-action adaptation of Until Dawn has started the casting process, with several up-and-comers joining the project.

While it seems like a bit of an odd choice overall, back in January it was announced that Supermassive Games' Until Dawn was getting the ole live-action treatment, as is the trend in Hollywood at the moment. The odd part isn't that it's a video game adaptation, but that Until Dawn is a game that features lots of different endings and paths along the way to them, so how that'll work as a film is a bit unclear. Still, the film is pressing on, as Deadline reported earlier this week that the film has completed its first round of casting, bringing aboard four actors to the David F. Sandberg (Shazam!) directed project.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The cast includes Ella Rubin (The Idea of You), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Ji-young Yoo (Sweet Home), and Odessa A’zion (Hellraiser 2022), all people you've maybe seen something in somewhere along the line, but haven't been propelled to stardom/ household names just yet. Head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash said in a statement, "At PlayStation Productions, we are always looking to find creative and authentic ways to adapt our beloved games that our fans will enjoy. Alongside Screen Gems, we've assembled a fantastic cast of new characters that builds upon our already stellar filmmaking team and their vision for the adaptation. We're excited to reveal more about the movie soon."

While the Until Dawn movie doesn't have a release date just yet, if you've been looking for an excuse to replay the original, you might want to wait a little bit longer. During last months' PlayStation State of Play, a new trailer for the Until Dawn remake was shown off, confirming that the slasher game will be available this coming fall on PS5 and PC. There's no exact release date for the remake either, but it'll be here before the film, so just keep your eyes peeled.