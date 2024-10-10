How to get the new endings in Until Dawn (2024)

2024's Until Dawn may be more of a remaster than a remake of the 2015 original, but there are still a few new outcomes that diligent fans will no doubt be eager to dig out and see for themselves. In particular, two brand-new post-credits scenes hint at new or expanded endings for a couple of the game's protagonists.

You can only see these scenes if your playthrough met a specific set of requirements, though, so read on below for exact instructions on what to do to get the new endings in Until Dawn.

Please note that this guide will contain major spoilers for Until Dawn once you scroll below the video, although we won't spoil details from any of the brand-new scenes. We highly recommend that you play through the game once without reading any walkthroughs, and then use our guides on subsequent playthroughs to help you see different outcomes and find hidden collectibles.

How to get Josh's new ending in Until Dawn (2024)

If you've played the original Until Dawn you'll know that Josh got a significantly worse fate than any of the other seven main leads. Everyone can die in some unpleasant ways, sure, but all of the others at least had a chance to escape, whereas Josh's "survival" ended with him stranded underground and slowly transforming into a monster.

Was this meant to be seen as a fitting punishment for his more extreme actions? In truth, plenty of fans found it a bit too cruel, feeling that Josh had already suffered enough and deserved his shot at redemption and a return to normal life along with the rest.

While the 2024 version of the game doesn't remove either of Josh's original endings, it does add a further variable to the branch in which he survives, meaning that he now has a shot at a properly "good" (or at least, much better) ending along with the other main characters.

To get Josh's new ending, you need to have him be honest and show remorse when Dr Hill interrogates him during Chapter 8, rather than continuing to minimise his own guilt. The correct responses during this section of dialogue are:

"They hurt me"

"I'm so sorry"

To stay on this ending track you also need to ensure that Josh doesn't die, which has the same requirements as it did in the original. When Sam and Mike are exploring the underground lake in Chapter 10, Sam must find and fully examine Hannah's diary, which is on a ledge behind the waterwheel to your left while wading across the cavern.

This is Josh's only potential death in the game, and by avoiding it you ensure that he at least lives; although it's fair to say that the quality of that life will now be determined by the dialogue choices outlined above. If your decisions during that conversation led to Josh vowing to rein in his more selfish impulses, then the post-credits scene showing a group of rescuers arriving in the mines to look for him will have a new, more positive outcome.

Sam (left) and Josh (right) can each star in a new post-credits scene if you make the right choices. | Image credit: Supermassive Games

How to get the new post-credits scene in Until Dawn (2024)

The new version of Until Dawn also adds a second determinant post-credits scene, which is triggered by a pretty straightforward condition: Sam needs to be alive in order for you to see it.

As arguably the main protagonist, Sam can only die during the game's final confrontation in the lodge, and you'll need to succeed up to four consecutive Don't Move challenges to ensure she gets out safely while protecting the other surviving members of the group.

This can be a bit challenging if you're playing with a controller: I recommend resting your hands on your lap or another surface with a bit of resistance if you need help keeping them steady, as these are some of the most sensitive Don't Move challenges in the game and even a slight twitch can cause you to fail. (Just don't think you can fool the game by putting the controller down altogether, since when placed on a flat surface it'll vibrate enough to register a movement that causes you to fail anyway.) You can also play around with the controller vibration and/or new accessibility settings to change the success requirements if you're struggling with the game's Don't Move sections.

Alternatively, if you just want to keep Sam alive, you could always choose the "Run to switch" option as soon as it presents itself. This will cause Mike (and potentially Emily and/or Ashley if they're still with you) to die, but Sam will definitely be safe after choosing this option, so if you just want to see the new final scene then this is probably the easiest way.

Get Sam out alive and at the end of the credits (which run to nearly half an hour in the new version of the game!) you'll be treated to a brand-new scene starring Sam that takes place "Some Years Later" according to the title cards. I won't spoil what happens here, except to say that it's rumoured to be a teaser for a potential sequel (although I wondered if it might also have something to do with the upcoming Until Dawn movie that wrapped filming around the time of the game's release).