The Until Dawn remake isn't even out yet but there's already reports of layoffs at the studio behind it

Oh dear, while the Until Dawn remake isn't due out until October, it appears that there's already been layoffs at its developer Ballistic Moon.

While an official statement is yet to be made by Ballistic Moon, as spotted over on Resetera, and the exact number of layoffs is yet made to be clear, a couple of developers from the studio have shared on their personal LinkedIn accounts that they have been made redundant. " Like many others in this wonderful but turbulent industry, I am sadly being made redundant from my role," wrote Cassy Cornish. The other developer, Harry Williams, shared that "after two exciting years working on the wonderful Until Dawn 2024 at Ballistic Moon I am unfortunately being made redundant as a Technical Designer. I've loved working with everyone at BM and hope I cross paths with members of that family in future projects!"

At the time of writing, it doesn't seem that any other members of the team have shared word of being laid off, but any which way it has obviously added to the tens of thousands that have taken place over the past year across the games industry. The studio was set up a few years ago, partially led by a former Supermassive Games dev, and the upcoming Until Dawn remake is set to be the studio's first title. As of now the game is due out October 4, but again, no word on how the layoffs might have an effect.

This isn't the only studio to have suffered before its game gets a chance to shine this week, as despite the fact Visions of Mana only just came out on Thursday, developer Ouka Studios has already been slated to shut down only a day after its was released. Hopefully this isn't a sign of even more premature layoffs to come.