Until Dawn remake set to arrive on PS5 and PC during fall of this year

During today’s PlayStation State of Play (May 30, 2024), fans of Supermassive Games narrative-based endeavors got a closer look at the Until Dawn remake, alongside a release date of fall 2024. The game will be coming to PS5 and PC on release.

A long-overdue remake for fans of the interactive horror game, Until Dawn, and everything that spawned from it - The Dark Pictures Anthology, The Quarry - is being developed by Ballistic Moon, and looks to be everything that many of us have been hoping for. The trailer showed off what we'd all been wanting to see, and that was gameplay, which definitely looks to be an improvement on the original 2015 experience.

Being rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 with a new developer, a fresh score, and a multi-layered story, the latest trailer for the game shows off Until Dawn in its shiny new state. Signifcantly improved visual effects and character models go a long way in making this remake look fantastic already, and once it releases in fall, you can expect to see it on PC and PS5.