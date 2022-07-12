Until Dawn and The Quarry developer acquired by the same company that owns Just Cause studio

Supermassive Games, developer of iconic horror titles such as Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology, has been acquired by Nordisk Games.

In an announcement directly from Supermassive, it has been revealed that Nordisk took a 30.7% stake in the UK studio during 2021. Now, in 2022, Nordisk has acquired 100% ownership of the studio. This makes Supermassive the third wholly owned studio in Nordisk's portfolio.

Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games', speaks on the acquisition, "It’s been a little over a year since Nordisk Games made an initial investment in Supermassive Games and our vision for the future. During that time, we have found that we share a lot of important values with Mikkel and his team, and we believe these values to be equally important to our existing commercial partners who we will continue to support."

Samuels continues, "Having had such a positive experience over the past year it wasn’t a difficult decision when Nordisk Games wanted to explore increasing their investment. We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that. I’m hugely excited about where the security offered by this partnership, and continued access to the expertise within Nordisk Games, will take us next."

Supermassive Games was first founded in 2008, and has gone on to win a BAFTA award for the PS4 title, Until Dawn - notably one of the best horror games to date. The developer has since worked on their own original IP, The Dark Pictures Anthology, which consists of Little Hope, Man of Medan, House of Ashes, and soon, The Devil In Me. It also very recently released teen-slasher game, The Quarry, which went down an absolute treat in our review.

As for Nordisk Games, the company focuses on making equity investments in various European game studios. So far, Nordisk has built up a strong portfolio of developers. This includes the likes of Star Stable Entertainment, MercurySteam, Flashbulb Games, Nitro Games, Avalanche Studios Group, Kogama.com, and now, Supermassive Games.

The actual terms of Nordisk's acquisition of Supermassive have not yet been shared. What do you reckon to this acquisition?