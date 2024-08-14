Until Dawn's PS5 and PC remake gets spooky season release date and shows off new Unreal Engine 5 graphics in comparison trailer

If you've been dying to check out the Until Dawn remake, there's good news: it finally has a release date, along with a trailer showing you its changes.

Back in May, during a PlayStation State of Play, a remake of the 2015 horror title from Supermassive Games was announced, despite not even being a decade old yet, but hey ho, that's how the industry is these days. It wasn't announced with a release date, but earlier today PlayStation confirmed over on the official PlayStation Blog that you'll be able finally play it this coming October 4, on both PS5 and PC. This announcement came paired with a new trailer, which you can check out below, comparing and contrasting various scenes between the original and the remake.

The first obvious difference is that the visuals are looking a bit better, with the game having been relit and rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5. "One of our key visual improvements for Until Dawn has been around revisiting the character models and bringing them in line with modern advances in character modeling and rendering," explains the blog post.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There's also a reworked prologue, because the team felt it would "benefit from some adjustments to its narrative pacing. We’ve given the Washingtons extra screen time to explore their close family bond and get to know them a little better. We have also reframed some of the original scenes and developed the context around the infamous prank."

You might also notice that certain scenes are now shot differently, with some using completely new camera angles, others with minor tweaks. There are also certain moments of gameplay that uses your typical third-person camera as opposed to a fixed-camera angle.

On top of all that, there's also some new collectibles, as well as accessibility and usability settings, but those haven't been detailed just yet.

The Until Dawn remake is out October 4, on PS5 and PC.