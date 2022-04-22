If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Two Point Campus students will learn the art of potions, spells, and general wizardry this August

University management sim Two Point Campus will introduce witchcraft and wizardry to its students when it releases in August.

In Wizardry class, students will be able to brew potions, divine the future using a crystal ball, or end up getting a pumpkin for a head - likely due to some form of spell mishap.

You will need to make sure your students study properly and hone their skills in the Spellroom to compete in magical duels. The better your students do, the stronger their magic becomes, and apparently, they will need it due to an ancient curse and a nefarious enemy roaming around the halls.

Wizardry is just one of the courses that will be offered to your students as they can learn Gastronomy, Robotics, and more.

Two Point Campus is a management sim where you’ll be able to create the university of your dreams, shape the lives of your students, and manage everything in between. You will need to make sure your students are happy and have good grades as both will lead to an increase in Campus prestige. This will enable you to enroll more students and make more money in the process.

The game is coming to PC and consoles on August 9 and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC Game Pass on day one.

