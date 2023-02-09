Two Point Campus is free to play on Steam now through February 13, Valentine's update drops

Two Point Campus is not only free to play on Steam over the weekend, but new Valentine's content is also available for the game.

The new content includes a new challenge mode level and a collection of items and decorations.

Free Valentine's Day update now available for Two Point Campus

There are balloons, a new vase, a duvet, and a tunnel of love. Cupid will also visit your campus, and if impressed with your work, they will leave behind Love Bombs to put your students in a romantic mood.

All items and the challenge mode will stick around after the event ends.

In case you are unfamiliar with it, Two Point Campus is a university management simulator that tasks you with building and running a university campus. You will be in charge of creating dormitories, putting down pathways and gardens, and using other creative tools to build the perfect university.

There are various courses for students to take, and you must provide them and their teachers with everything needed to help them thrive.

Two Point Campus is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC Game Pass.

The game is also currently 30% off on Steam until Thursday, February 16.