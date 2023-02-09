If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WRITE A GOOD ROMANCE

Two Point Campus is free to play on Steam now through February 13, Valentine's update drops

Celebrate the day of love early by playing a really fun management game.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Two Point Campus is not only free to play on Steam over the weekend, but new Valentine's content is also available for the game.

The new content includes a new challenge mode level and a collection of items and decorations.

Free Valentine's Day update now available for Two Point Campus

There are balloons, a new vase, a duvet, and a tunnel of love. Cupid will also visit your campus, and if impressed with your work, they will leave behind Love Bombs to put your students in a romantic mood.

All items and the challenge mode will stick around after the event ends.

In case you are unfamiliar with it, Two Point Campus is a university management simulator that tasks you with building and running a university campus. You will be in charge of creating dormitories, putting down pathways and gardens, and using other creative tools to build the perfect university.

There are various courses for students to take, and you must provide them and their teachers with everything needed to help them thrive.

Two Point Campus is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC Game Pass.

The game is also currently 30% off on Steam until Thursday, February 16.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch