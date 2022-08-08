Two Point Campus: How to unlock new items with Kudosh and the Research Lab

As your various campuses expand and grow, you’ll notice that Two Point Campus has a wealth of locked items. This isn’t a bad thing, you’ll unlock them all eventually with natural progression, can test them all out in Sandbox mode, or you can speed up the unlocking process with Kudosh or a Research Lab.

While Kudosh is earnt, Research Labs are built, and with ample experience or experienced staff, you can unlock even more items to contribute to the wellness, attractiveness, and value of your campus!

That said, here’s how to earn Kudosh and use your Research Lab to unlock new items in Two Point Campus.

How do I earn Kudosh in Two Point Campus?

Kudosh is the second currency in Two Point Campus, following the cash that you use to build and buy everything. The currency can be used to unlock unique items quickly, rather than having to research them in the Research Lab.

To earn Kudosh, you’ll need to complete career goals. Kudosh can also be earned by undertaking specific research projects at the Research Lab, but I’ll share more on this shortly.

This is your career hub, with various goals to be completed to earn Kudosh!

In the top right corner of your screen, you’ll find a briefcase. Select it to bring up all the career goals you can complete; you’ll manage a lot of these naturally, but if your campus is subject-specific, you may want to pin one of the goals to your list of objectives.

How do I use the Research Lab in Two Point Campus?

The Research Lab is a building in Two Point Campus that’ll set you back $40,100. However, the hefty fee is somewhat worth it when you realise what the lab can do!

First, the Research Lab can be used to upgrade amenities around campus. You can research various upgrades for Training Pods, Lecterns, Research Hubs, and once researched, you can purchase the upgrades. These upgrades will lead to activities being completed faster, and hopefully, everyone being a little happier as a result.

Using the Research Lab, you can research upgrades, new items, and more.

The second use for the Research Lab is that it can be used to unlock key items that can only otherwise be unlocked using Kudosh. So, if you’re saving for Kudosh for a particular set of items or simply don’t have any to spare, you can continue to fulfil the goals of students and unlock new items by choosing them at the lab!

Finally, the Research Lab serves one more purpose. Depending on how many students you have and what subjects you’re hosting on campus, you can undertake unique subject-specific research projects that’ll line your pockets with some extra cash or Kudosh!

That's all for unlocking new items in Two Point Campus! While unlocking new decor and furniture, be sure to check out how to increase the attractiveness of your campus, as well as how to keep staff and students happy.