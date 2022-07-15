Chaotic Two Point Campus prospectus shown off in brand new trailer

The eagerly anticipated sequel to Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus, has just shared a brand-new trailer showcasing the prospectus for the academic year. In the realm of Two Point Campus, this'll be August 9, when the game launches.

Two Point Campus is a management sim which gives you God-like reign over various schools with different goals at heart. You won't be limited to the likes of Science or Mathematics, however, with schools of wizardry and clowning around that need managing too.

Catch the new trailer for Two Point Campus here!

In Two Point Hospital, patients would come and go. Meanwhile, the students of Two Point Campus have no choice but to stick around, so you're in for the long run when caring for them. Shape what they do in class, as well as when school is out, by building dormitories, a student union, and more.

When the academic year comes to a close, your student's grades will reflect just how successful - or unsuccessful - you may have been. Better classes, better means of socialising and studying, and the introduction of pastoral support and beyond is key to keeping students happy and their grades high.

As ever, who knows what chaos will unfold in the meantime as you try to keep your campus afloat? Only time will tell if you're going to host an all-star campus or produce a bunch of flunking students.

The brand-new trailer shows off exactly what players should be expecting come August 9. During summer holidays, you'll be choosing what courses to host, customising your campus, and making sure that everything is up to scratch before the students roll in.

Once you're finally ready, it's time to invite the students back to study, and this is where the real challenge begins as you spin plates to keep everyone happy, healthy, and performing. The trailer shows off some of the unique schools you'll have the chance to try run, as well as different means for letting students blow off some steam.

Will you be practicing wacky wizardry, or inviting DJ after DJ to keep partygoers pleased? Or would you rather try hosting a school of top-class jousters, clowns, or spies? The choice is yours in Two Point Campus.

Are you prepared to go back to school this August?