STUDENTS IN SPAAAACE

Two Point Campus' first major expansion is out of this world

Find out once and for all where Cheesy Gubbins really come from.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Space Academy is the first major DLC coming to Two Point Campus, the acclaimed school management game, and it will release in December.

The DLC contains new features including three campus locations, six student archetypes, six courses and classrooms, and much more.

Two Point Campus: Space Academy Announcement Trailer

You’ll start your extra-terrestrial adventure in Universe City by rebuilding Two Point County’s defunct space program to bring it back to its former glory. It will also need your help on the frontlines of galactic defense, inter-dimensional diplomacy, and preparing the County for alien life.

Space Academy also features Two Point's first out-of-County campus, as you take up base on a suspiciously cheesy asteroid and pillage it of its natural resources.

You’ll need to attract world-class talent to fill your campus. You will need to recruit future astronauts, space knights, and alien students wanting to learn the forbidden knowledge of the galaxy - such as the creation of Cheesy Gubbins.

Students will have plenty of opportunities to attend events like hosting a sci-fi convention, watching the “cosmic king of rock’n’roll,” or joining a club with a time-traveling twist.

The Space Academy DLC will be made available for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S on December 6. Nintendo Switch users will be able to grab it on December 12. It will run you £8.99 or your regional equivalent.

Tagged With

Comments

