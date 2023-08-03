Brand new DLC for Two Point Campus enrolls you in Medical School

Two Point Campus is expanding with the Medical School DLC, dropping on August 17.

In the new content, you have been enlisted to help the sick people of Two Point County. At Medical School, laughter may be the best medicine, but that isn't true if the patient is diseased or on fire.

The content comes with new campus locations such as Lake Tumble, a solitary area where you will open a Medical School. There's also Molten Rock. It features a huge volcano, unbearable heat, the scorched remains of a former hospital, and a "pirate healthcare system." And then, there's Pointy Peak set in the mountains, and while beautiful, it is an extreme area featuring zero medical facilities.

New courses are also available, and there will be nurses around the County's hospitals helping you hold things together.

With many different illnesses and injuries, you will require various remedies and medical facilities. These include a Head Clinic, Psychiatry, Surgery, Injection Room, Thumping Therapy, and a Ward.

You will also have to deal with an influx of patient emergencies, maintain your medical equipment so it doesn't catch fire, capture ghosts, and place helipads to get patients there faster.

In all, you can expect three new campus locations, two new courses with six different treatment rooms, two new student archetypes, plenty of patients and illnesses, emergencies and helicopters, fires, and plenty of new items.

Two Point Campus: Medical School will be available for all platforms for £8.99/$9.99/€9.99. Xbox and PC players can pre-purchase now for a 10% discount. PlayStation and Switch players can take advantage of an early adopters discount of 10% which will be live during release week.