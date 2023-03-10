Two Point Campus ventures into the metaphysical with new DLC

Fresh DLC will be available for Two Point Campus next week, offering a new course for students interested in otherworldly pursuits.

Titled School Spirits, the DLC takes students to Lifeless Estate, where they will find a mansion teaming with the afterlife. They will also find that the heiress of the estate remains long after death, and instead of rattling chains in the night, she offers two lively new courses of study: however, there is more to the grand manor than just learning; here, students will encounter spirited new student archetypes, along with plenty of new items.

Welcome to Lifeless Estate - haunted by unwelcome and undead spirits.

The developers had more than just students in mind for this bit of DLC, as janitors will also deal with preternatural matters. The DLC finds the janitors' union tasked with mopping up these bothersome spectres in a DLC-exclusive challenge mode level. Arm them with a Ghost-Duster and fight throughout the school year to keep the campus ghost-free and capture as many as possible.

The second DLC for the popular university management game releases on March 15 for all platforms, and you can pre-order it now through Steam and the Microsoft Store, where it will set you back $5.99 / €5.99 / £5.49.

Pe-ordering School Spirits now will net you a 10% discount on Steam and the Microsoft Store, and if you purchase the new DLC from launch day, you will receive a 10% Early Adopters discount until March 21. This discount applies to PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.