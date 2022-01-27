Two Point Campus releases in May and day one on Game Pass

Two Point Studios has announced a release date for its next game, Two Point Campus.

Two Point Campus will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox on May 17. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC Game Pass on day one.

In the game, you are tasked with building a college campus and helping shape the lives of your students. You will need to make sure your students are happy students and have good grades as both will lead to an increase in Campus prestige. This will enable you to enroll more students and make more money in the process.

Rather than the usual academics, students will attend classes such as Gastronomy, where they will learn how to make oversized culinary delights. There is also a Robotics course available that allows students to build giant robots. Each student has their own unique character traits, so you’ll need to make sure all of their needs are met.

Like Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus is a deep management sim, but this time out you will be able to build your Campus from the ground up. You will design dormitories, create ornamental pathways and forests, and make use of creative tools to build your own special university.

Those who pre-order the game will be handed some exclusive in-game bonus items such as a U-shaped Topiary, a Fountain of Knowledge, and a Pearl of Wisdom. If you own Two Point Hospital and you pre-order Two Point Campus, you will receive some free in-game items for the former such as a Varsity jacket and a suit of armor.