Cavill's exit looms as Netflix releases a teaser for the conclusion to The Witcher Season 3

Henry Cavill's stint as Geralt is coming to an end with The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2, and to prepare you for his exit and to tease you about what's to come, Netflix has released a trailer for the season's conclusion.

Season 3 was split into two volumes by Netflix, with the first five episodes airing on June 29. The second volume, consisting of three episodes, will air on July 27.

There isn't enough time or episodes for us to personally prepare for the departure of Cavill as Geralt. While we were one of the skeptical ones back when he was given the part, Cavill won us over in the very first episode, and it will be hard for us to see anyone else in the role (insert an exasperated Geralt muttering the word f*** here).

To that end, though, the show's producers have assured the public the switch from Cavill to Liam Hemsworth in Season 4 will be "flawless" and "lore accurate." Apparently, Geralt will undergo a metamorphosis of sorts or something or other that's tied to the books. We haven't read all of the novels just yet, so please don't spoil anything for us.

While we're not sure how Cavill will depart, we only know we'll miss him as Geralt. He did a fine job, so toss a coin to the man for that, at least.

Netflix announced in October 2022 that Cavill would be handing the White Wolf's blades over to Hemsworth. In a statement, Cavill said he was passing the Geralt torch over with "enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

He sure has some rather large shoes to fill, and hopefully, no one is hating on the fella too much. While we wish him the best of luck in the role, we're certainly going to miss Cavill.

Anyway, enjoy the sneak peek at Season 3 Volume 2 above - or don't, if you haven't watched Volume 1 just yet.