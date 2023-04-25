The Witcher Season 3: Henry Cavill's final stint as Geralt will be split into two volumes

Netflix has announced summer release dates for season three of The Witcher, which will be the last we see of Henry Cavill as Geralt.

The streaming service also released a teaser trailer and a new poster as a sneak peek into the season.

The Wild Hunt is on, and everything changes: check out the teaser trailer for The Witcher Season 3.

The season will span eight episodes and split into two volumes. The first five episodes will air on June 29, and the final three will drop on July 27.

In the teaser, Geralt takes a swig of the black potion that causes his pupils to fill his irises. This provides the ability to see better in the dark and heighten other senses. He is taking the potion to help combat an unknown threat - something causing him to "understand real fear" for the first time.

It was announced in October 2022 that Liam Hemsworth will be taking over as Geralt in the fourth season.

Many fans are still in the air regarding Cavill's replacement, but he and Netflix are confident Hemsworth will do our hero justice. We'll see.