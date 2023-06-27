The switch from Cavill to Hemsworth will be "flawless" and "lore accurate," according to Witcher producers

Netflix says it has a "very, very good plan" in place to introduce Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in The Witcher Season 4.

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, executive producers Steve Gaub and Tomek Baginski stated that Henry Cavill's exit as Geralt will be close to the meta ideas inherent in the novel, especially book five.

Yahoo notes the storyline could apply to Baptism of Fire, the short stories collection, or The Lady of the Lake, the fifth novel in the series.

"It's very lore accurate," Baginski stated. "It's very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless. But at the same time it will be a new Geralt, it will be a new face for this character and I think it will also be very, very exciting to see."

Based on Sapkowski's novel The Time of Contempt, Season 3 will be a "very strong one" for Cavill and a "great final run for him as Geralt."

"I think the most important thing for us was to make sure he was very proud of those last [scenes], invariably those last moments are the ones you leave an audience with, and those last couple episodes are very strong episodes for him," said Gaub, so said the show will be "in great hands" with Hemsworth.

"We're looking forward to the new explorations of Geralt with a new person behind it, a new actor and a new face."

Baginski added that it was "a great journey" to have Cavill on the show and that they will miss him. But, at the same time, the showrunners have a "good plan" in place to introduce their new vision for Geralt with Liam.

The Witcher Season 3 Part One premieres on Netflix June 29, and Part Two will air July 27.