The Witcher 3 is getting a mod editor in 2024

CD Projekt Red has announced it is working on a mod editor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

According to the developer, the PC-only mod editor will allow you to create your own experiences in the game. This will enable you to make something completely new or edit existing quests and content.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition | “Geralt & Ciri” Trailer

The firm plans to release it for free in 2024, with more information available next year.

While there are various mods available for the game already, with the mod editor, we can only imagine some of the neat ideas folks will come up with.

This could include new quests, characters, themes, you name it, similar in scope to Skyrim.

Skyrim has the rather awesome Falskaar and Wyrmstooth, and both add a new island complete with quests, items, and more. There's also Beyond Reach, The Forgotten City (now a standalone game), and one that every Skyrim player on PC should download, in my opinion: Beyond Skyrim Bruma.

We can't wait to see what sorts of adventures folks create for Geralt or some of the quest tweaks made to the game. It will definitely give folks another reason to play the game and may help hold everyone off until the next Witcher game is released.

Released in 2015 and still very popular after all these years, The Witcher 3 has sold over 50 million copies worldwide, making it the ninth best-selling game ever. Combined, the three Witcher titles have sold over 75 million copies worldwide.

There's plenty more Witcher in our future, too. CDP has a remake of the original game coming, a Witcher spin-off called Project Sirius, and Project Polaris, a story-driven open-world RPG that kicks off a new Witcher trilogy.