You're probably going to be waiting on The Witcher 4 for a while, so it's a good thing the original author just finished a new book

The Witcher 4 is almost definitely still years away, but if you're a fan of the books the games are based on, there's some good news.

It's pretty unclear how far away The Witcher 4 is, that's just the nature of game development these days, though CD Projekt Red has at least made it clear that the upcoming sequel is "the most advanced" of its projects. Production is meant to be starting this year at least, so hopefully it's only a few years away at the very least. Still, considering The Witcher 3 is almost decade old, that's quite the long wait for something new from the beloved action RPG. There'll certainly be plenty of Witcher fans out there that are just interested in the games, but for those of you that have gone as far as ready the books, the original author has some welcome news: he's finished another book.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As spotted by PC Gamer, Andrzej Sapkowski recently spoke with French fantasy magazine Chimères, where he shared that he doesn't really have any plans for the series going forward, but he has wrapped up his latest Witcher book. "I have finished the book," he said. "It took me maybe two years - something like this." Sapkowski technically finished the Witcher books back in 1999, though did later come back to Geralt with another one in 2013, set in between the events of the original books. In 2018 at Warsaw Comic Con, Sapkowski said the story is finished, so presumably this new book will be filling in some gaps too.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sapkowski shared last year that the book is due to be released in 2024 in his native Poland, with a worldwide release coming sometime in 2025, so it won't exactly be very long until you get to return to the world of The Witcher. Let's just hope it won't be 2030 by the time The Witcher 4 releases (even though we all know it probably will be).