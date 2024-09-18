The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep's latest clip comes with some classic Geralt x Jaskier banter, and a delayed release date to boot

Netflix dropped a new clip from the upcoming animated film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, though it does unfortunately come with a delay.

With it being Netflix Geeked Week, the streamer has plenty of updates on a lot of your favourite series and films, and yesterday was no different as an official clip from The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep was released. We'll get to the clip in just a second, but off the bat there's some good news and bad news. The good news is that the animated film adaptation of the classic book series finally has a release date! The bad news is that it's February 11, 2025 - the movie was originally expected to be released some time in 2024, but this latest bit of footage unfortunately confirms that it's been pushed back a touch. We're getting quite close to the end of 2024 anyway, so it's not exactly much of a surprise, but I'm sure you can wait another five months roughly, no?

The clip itself is quite a simple one, opening up with the video game voice of Geralt of Rivia himself Doug Cockle introducing the new clip, saying "Very soon, Geralt's gonna be back in action, battling not only men and monsters, but also… merpeople! That's right, he's gonna cross swords with merpeople, of all things." He rounded up by sharing the new release date before the full clip plays, showing Geralt and Jaskier eating around a campfire, and obviously the beloved bard is winding up the emotionally stunted witcher as always.

Fans of the live-action Witcher series will also be quite happy that Joey Batey is reprising his role as Jaskier in this animated film, so the voice cast is mixing worlds a touch.

It's a good thing the film is on the way too, as CD Projekt Red is only just gearing up to put The Witcher 4 into full production, so don't expect a new game for a good few years at least.