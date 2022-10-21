The Witcher 3 concert celebrating 20 years of CD Projekt kicks off in Italy later this month

If you consider yourself a massive fan of The Witcher, and fancy yourself a more refined, respectable holiday than wandering around Amsterdam or some other boozy cruise, then a quick trip over to Italy for the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Music from the Continent performance might be for you.

Taking place at the Lucca Comics and Games festival in Italy, the show will feature a full symphony concert dedicated entirely to CD Projekt Red’s world famous fantasy franchise. Once you’re done, there’s also the rest of an already beautiful country to explore, so y’know there’s always the option to make a full blown holiday out of it.

Would you be down for a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners concert? I sure would!

There are actually some impressive names behind the performance that may perk your ears up. The conductor for the evening is Eimear Noone, a major name in video game soundtracks for some time, being responsible for some massive tracks on games like World of Warcraft, Legend of Zelda, and more. She’s award winning too, earning the Hollywood Music in Media Award for her work, which is a pretty big deal!

In terms of who will actually be performing the music, there will be musicians from Fiesole’s Orchestra Giovanile Italiana paired with Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach. A Italian youth orchestra and a metal band, in what is perhaps the most Witcher sounding line-up I’ve ever heard of.

This is all to celebrate the 20th anniversary of CD Projekt Red, and you can see it yourself for 30 euro at the cheap end of things, or for 59 euro if you're a high roller.

If you are heading over to watch it live, let us know below! If not, why don't you tell us your favourite track from the Witcher series anyway. No need to be left out.

