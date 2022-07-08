The Quarry is the slasher of the summer, but with a twist. In this horror shindig, you're the one in charge of who lives, who dies, and how many secrets are unveiled.

That being said, you're going to be glued to this narrative adventure for almost ten hours, if not longer. If you're planning on playing multiplayer with friends, be it couch co-op or online wolf pack mode, it's important to check how cross platform works in The Quarry, and even cross progression.

You're in for a rough night at Hackett's Quarry.

Is The Quarry cross platform?

Simply put, The Quarry does not support cross platform play. You will only be able to play alongside friends on the same PlayStation or Xbox generation as you, or on PC. This means that if you're playing The Quarry on PS5 and your friends are on PS4, you will not be able to play together.

That being said, Supermassive Games have noted that the Deluxe Edition of The Quarry will give players access to both generations of the game. So, in this instance, you could boot up a PS5 or PS4 version (alternatively Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S) to play with friends.

Does The Quarry have cross progression?

As you might've already expected, there's no cross progression for The Quarry. Your progress on PlayStation or Xbox cannot be continued on PC, and vice versa.

The Quarry is an 8-10 hour experience, so be sure to start the game on the platform you're certain you want to play it on. You're in for one hell of a ride!

That's all there is to The Quarry being cross platform. Here's to hoping cross generational play becomes a norm for Supermassive Games in future. For more of Hackett's Quarry, here's our guide to The Quarry's best endings, and where to find all Tarot Cards.