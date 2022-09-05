The Quarry’s studio director says next game is in development, “still very much classic horror”

Speaking with VGC, studio director at Supermassive Games Will Byles disclosed that the studio's next big horror title is already in development.

Catch the trailer for the latest instalment in The Dark Pictures Anthology, and Supermassive's latest game, right here.

Supermassive Games first became renowned for Until Dawn, even winning a BAFTA award for the narrative-driven slasher game. Then came The Dark Pictures Anthology, a series of smaller, episodic narrative horror tales for players to embark on.

Most recently, however, was The Quarry; another full-blown teen slasher in the form of a cinematic game, well worth the 4/5 we gave it in our review.

When talking about what’s next for the studio — excluding the upcoming instalment in The Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me — Will Byles shared with VGC that the team had started work on the next big game for the studio.

“I can’t really tell you very much at all about it, but we have started. Again, it’s the same sort of horror genre, we’re sticking to that. It’s equivalent in size to The Quarry… and that’s about as much as I can say without giving too much away.”

Byles continues, “Potentially, we might be a little bit like… I don’t know how far we can stretch the teen horror thing out further, because especially when we try to stir it up, the number of surprises you can add to that becomes limited.”

“The Dark Pictures explores hundreds of variants of the horror genre. What we’re looking at now, and I can’t tell you exactly what it is, is a bit of a diversion away from that sort of standard, but it’s still very much classic horror.”

While we’re going to have to wait for any further details on what Until Dawn and The Quarry’s next spiritual successor may be, Byles’ comments do insinuate a slight departure from the current Supermassive formula of charming yet terrifying teen slashers. What do you anticipate this could entail?

Furthermore, when asked by VGC about how long fans will be waiting for the next game, Byles’ advised the turnaround should be much shorter than the seven-year wait that there was between Until Dawn and The Quarry. “It will be 2025, or maybe 2026,” Byles shared.

If you can’t wait until 2025 or 2026 for your next fix of Supermassive Games, the launch of the latest addition to The Dark Pictures Anthology — The Devil in Me — is right around the corner, arriving on November 18 this year. In a recent conversation with game director, Tom Heaton, we learnt a little more about what fans should expect from the game.