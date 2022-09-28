Man of Medan and Little Hope get a free update as they arrive on next-gen consoles

The Dark Pictures Anthology kicked off in 2019 with Man of Medan. Once everyone had already been scared senseless by sea pirates and something much darker, Little Hope followed, inviting players into the equally atmospheric setting of a deserted town.

From Man of Medan to Little Hope... refresh your memory or get a taste for The Dark Pictures Anthology here.

Both of these games marked the beginning of The Dark Pictures Anthology, a series of terrifying tales as told by the Curator, where you — the player — are placed in control of who lives and who dies.

As of today, all owners of either title will be able to install a free update. The update is set to improve various aspects of each game, and will hopefully provide a more immersive experience for players. More specifically, the update will include:

New difficulty settings and QTE warnings

Improved UI and interactions

Updated bearing art and event triggers

Increased walking speeds (I’ve been waiting for this!)

More accessibilty options

This isn’t all, either, as Man of Medan is also privy to some extra content included in this free update. A new unseen-before chapter called ‘Flooded’ has been added to the game, introducing new gameplay and new deaths to the ending.

In addition to Man of Medan and Little Hope’s free update, both games will also be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S digital stores.

If you’ve been out of The Dark Pictures Anthology loop, you’ll also be glad to know that the latest instalment in the series, The Devil in Me, will arrive on November 18. Just recently, we even had the opportunity to talk with game director, Tom Heaton, about what players should expect from the upcoming game.

With The Devil in Me right around the corner, now is a better time than ever to revisit (or visit!) Man of Medan and Little Hope. With increased walking speeds, you’ll no doubt catch me pacing around Little Hope this Halloween.