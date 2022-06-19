Supermassive Games' The Quarry almost launched on Google Stadia first

According to a new report, Supermassive Games' latest title The Quarry was almost a Google Stadia exclusive.

The report comes from Axios Gaming's newsletter, with sources claiming that The Quarry as well as the recently announced High On Life, originally had involvement from Google in both games' development process. However, Stadia has downsized quite a bit, so this obviously isn't the case anymore.

According to one representative of The Quarry publisher Take Two, the studio "was looking for a publishing partner as the project came to completion," also making a point of how the publisher was proud to help release the title.

A partnership between Supermassive and Google had actually been announced in 2020, but nothing came of it. Obviously this ended up being The Quarry, which is now available on both PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Axios report highlights how there clearly were more plans to bring big name games to the Stadia platform. Supermassive Games has proven to make commercially and critically successful games, and High on Life developer Squanchy Games includes the talents of Justin Roiland, obviously incredibly well known as the co-creator of Rick and Morty.

A report emerged earlier this year that Stadia was being "deprioritised" inside Google, with the general idea that the cloud technology would be utilised for other purposes. One part of the report gave an example of how the technology might be used is Capcom using it to allow demos on its own website, something it has now done with Resident Evil Village.

While Google Stadia clearly didn't end up being the gaming platform of the future, it doesn't mean its technology isn't useful. Xbox Game Pass subscribers are able to stream select titles via the cloud, even being able to do so through their phones, which is certainly beneficial for the gamer on the go.