It looks like one of Xbox's biggest 2022 exclusives is coming to PlayStation

High on Life from Squanch Games is coming to PlayStation if a PlayStation 4 game database listing is correct.

According to Orbis Patches (thanks, MP1ST), the PlayStation database has the game as being listed on July 17.

While the listing is for PS4, a PS5 verion is likely.

The game, where you play a bounty hunter who uses talking weapons to fight an alien drug cartel, was announced for PC and Xbox in 2022. The game arrived on Game Pass for Xbox and now appears to have been a timed console exclusive.

High on Life was developed by Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Squanch Games, which Roiland founded in 2016.

Roiland has seen a bit of controversy surrounding his character over the last couple of years, with tales of misbehavior in his personal and work life. He was most famously arrested and charged with felony domestic battery and false imprisonment in 2020. The matter was not publicized until word of the charges came to light in 2023. The formal charges against Roiland were dismissed in March 2023, but not before he was fired from Rock & Morty by Adult Swim. He also resigned from Squanch Games around the same time the accusations came to light.