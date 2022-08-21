High on Life sees a two month delay, apologises with uncomfortable dating ad

High on Life, the comedy sci-fi FPS from Squanch Games, has been delayed by two months, but a fun bit of animation was released as compensation.

While High on Life was originally expected to launch October 25, Squanch Games has announced that the game has been delayed to December 13, just under two months later. "As we work to polish the best possible gaming experience for High on Life, the game’s release date will be moved to December 13, 2022," wrote Squanch games in the announcement post for the delay on Twitter.

As an incredibly on-brand way of saying sorry, a slightly horrible piece of animation showing a man with the tightest underwear you'll ever see in your life showing off his very muscular and veiny son who's looking for a wife. He wears diapers, and he's ready to marry! What this has to do with High on Life, we wish we could tell you, but hey, it's 39 seconds of free animation, who are we to complain.

First revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase back in June, High on Life is the next title from Squanch Games, who previously developed Accounting and Trover Saves the Universe. The studio was co-founded by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, who also stars in High on Life, and Tanya Watson, previously an executive producer at Epic Games.

High on Life has that classic Roiland charm, and by that we obviously mean high-pitched, scratchy voice acting paired with weird and frequently off-kilter humour. In it, you play as a bounty hunter tasked with rescuing humans that are planned to be trafficked as drugs.

There's a bit of Ratchet and Clank DNA in there with some unique looking weapons, except they all talk to you and say uncomfortable things about how you can shoot out their offspring, but don't worry about how fast they die, because the gun can make more.

When High on Life does launch in December, you'll find it on Xbox Series X/S, One, PC, and it will be available on Game Pass, PC Games Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming from day one.