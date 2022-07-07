The Quarry launches new update - introduces multiplayer mode, '80s cosmetics, and more

The Quarry is the spiritual successor to Until Dawn of 2015, and while that's a lot to live up to, we talk in our review about exactly how The Quarry doesn't disappoint. These summer lovin' teens are in for a surprise when things inevitably go wrong at Hackett's Quarry. Better yet, Supermassive Games has released a huge update for the title, so now you need not venture The Quarry alone.

Take a glimpse at some of the action in The Quarry here!

Today's update introduces the highly anticipated online multiplayer mode, appropriately named Wolf Pack. You likely already know how couch co-op works, where you and pals pass the controller, but online multiplayer allows you to experience the game with friends almost anywhere, at any time, with little to no planning needed.

The leader of the pack (the host) can invite up to seven friends to join them for the adventure. The host will play out The Quarry while the others watch, but the audience plays a pivotal role in this mode; your votes determine each key decision, and the majority vote will dictate what happens next.

This will undoubtedly lead to some debate amongst friends, and with the replayable nature of The Quarry and its 186 endings, there's no telling how Wolf Pack mode will end for you and your friends. Nonetheless, it sounds like a great way to spend a weekend, if you live and breathe horror.

Will you and your friends be able to keep these meddling kids alive?

That's not all for the update, either. All six episodes of the Bizarre Yet Bonafide podcast featured in The Quarry are now available in-game in their entirety. The podcast itself follows two fictional paranormal investigators as they delve into all the troubling secrets that The Quarry hides and was only previously available on select streaming platforms. For those wanting to know everything there is to know about The Quarry, these podcasts offer some great insight into the lore surrounding the various goings on that you'll see unfold.

Finally, for owners of the Deluxe version of The Quarry, you'll have the opportunity to change your characters' appearances. For each of the nine playable characters, they will have access to an '80s inspired outfit. The DLC can be bought for at additional cost for those who do not own the Deluxe version of the game.

If you've been too scared to jump into The Quarry or have been waiting for an excuse to replay it, it seems like there's no better time than now to rally the troops and boot up Wolf Pack mode. It'll undoubtedly make for a very unpredictable run through the game, that's for sure!

If you need a little help keeping everyone alive, check out our guide to The Quarry's best endings.