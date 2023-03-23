The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will sneak onto PC and consoles in May

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has a release date, and you can expect a look at some gameplay via a showcase later today.

Releasing on May 25, Gollum tells the tale of the twisted Stoor with a split-personality, who searched high and low for his Precious, until he finally found it and met his end.

Story trailer for The Lord of the Ring: Gollum

The game tells of his experiences from behind the scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring. After losing the controlling Ring of Power to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and go on a perilous journey that leads him from the dungeons of Barad-dur to the realm of the Wood-elves in Mirkwood.

To survive his dangerous journey, Gollum will use cunning, stealth, and climbing abilities to avoid dangers. But, he will also have to deal with Smeagol, his true personality, before it was split in half after possessing the One Ring for 500 years. It will be up to you to decide if you want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making important decisions or if Smeagol should take over.

On your journey through the game, fans of Tolkien's works will encounter well-known characters from the books, a few new faces, and plenty of recognizable locations.

Originally slated for fall 2022, the game was pushed into 2023 without a firm release date. Luckily that has been amended. Once available, you can pick it up for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Switch version will be released at a later date.