If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ALRIGHT, PRECIOUS

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will sneak onto PC and consoles in May

Prepare to grovel and slink around dark places this spring.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has a release date, and you can expect a look at some gameplay via a showcase later today.

Releasing on May 25, Gollum tells the tale of the twisted Stoor with a split-personality, who searched high and low for his Precious, until he finally found it and met his end.

Story trailer for The Lord of the Ring: Gollum

The game tells of his experiences from behind the scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring. After losing the controlling Ring of Power to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and go on a perilous journey that leads him from the dungeons of Barad-dur to the realm of the Wood-elves in Mirkwood.

To survive his dangerous journey, Gollum will use cunning, stealth, and climbing abilities to avoid dangers. But, he will also have to deal with Smeagol, his true personality, before it was split in half after possessing the One Ring for 500 years. It will be up to you to decide if you want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making important decisions or if Smeagol should take over.

On your journey through the game, fans of Tolkien's works will encounter well-known characters from the books, a few new faces, and plenty of recognizable locations.

Originally slated for fall 2022, the game was pushed into 2023 without a firm release date. Luckily that has been amended. Once available, you can pick it up for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Switch version will be released at a later date.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch