PS Plus Premium now lets you try out one of the best and one of the worst PS5 games

One of the more niche selling points of the more expensive, mid-tier of PlayStation Plus: Premium, is the ability to browse game trials. These work pretty much as you'd expect, letting you try out a game for a certain number of hours for free.

The latest round of trials is available now for PS Premium members, and the selected games are... interesting to say the least.

As spotted by PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, two trials have now arrived on Premium. The first is for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which (mercifully) gives you access to the game for one hour.

On the same day, a trial for Baldur's Gate 3 also became available, letting you play for two hours. The contrast is pretty hilarious, considering Gollum is one of the worst games of the year, whereas Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the best games of the year, and in a really good position to become this year's Elden Ring at The Game Awards.

Beyond that, the choice of hour limit here is quite on point. One hour with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is quite enough to see just how disappointing it really is, even its own developers admitted as much.

Whereas just two hours with Baldur's Gate 3, a game that could easily take you over 100 hours to beat, seems like a pittance. This is especially true if you like to spend hours crafting your perfect character in character creators, because the one in Baldur's Gate 3 is pretty extensive.

Our advice is to go with a stock character and see whether you're going to gel with Baldur's Gate 3's specific brand of D&D combat - something that is not very common in the most popular games. Should you need help, our Baldur's Gate 3 walkthrough guide has everything you want.