Don't Be Precious

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum devs apologise for "underwhelming experience"

The game has been met with less than stellar reviews.

Oisin Kuhnke
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

After lacklustre reviews across the board, Daedalic Entertainment has offered an apology for the performance of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

As reviews started to come out for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, it quickly became clear that the game wasn't in ship shape. Reviews scored low pretty much across the board, with the game currently sitting at a 36 over on Metacritic. In turn, Daedalic Entertainment has offered an apology to players of the game, where it also promised that patches and improvements are on the way.

"We would like to sincerely apologise for the underwhelming experience many of you have had with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum upon its release," opens the statement. "We acknowledge and deeply regret that the game did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves or for our dedicated community. Please accept our sincere apologies for any disappointment this may have caused."

The post goes on to say that Daedalic values the various bits of feedback it has been receiving from players, and that it has been "analysing the construction criticism and suggestions," that many have shared. "Our development team has been working diligently to address the bugs and technical issues many of you experienced. We are committed to providing you with patches that will allow you to enjoy the game to its fullest potential."

Unsurprisingly, a window as to when we can expect patches for the game hasn't been provided, but the game did only just release this week, and isn't in the best state. Many reviews noted that the game suffered from a range of technical issues, uninteresting gameplay, patchy visuals, and even some game-breaking bugs.

Gollum was originally expected to release in 2021, but was delayed into 2022, and then once again delayed into 2023. Delays don't necessarily result in a better game, as evidenced by the general response, but it's important to remember that game development is tricky and can often be made harder by a big range of factors.

About the Author
Comments
