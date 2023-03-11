The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer tells more of the story

A new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been released, and it touches upon the game's story.

The game features the untold story of Gollum's adventure in search of the Ring of Power, which he tenderly calls his Precious.

This original story will take you to several places across Middle-earth where you’ll meet well-known characters from the books of J.R.R. Tolkien.

Based on the trilogy of books that need no introduction, the game tells the tale of Gollum’s experiences from behind the scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring.

After losing his ring to Bilbo Baggins in the depth of the Misty Mountains, Gollum decides to leave his comfortable cavern to embark on a perilous journey to find his precious ring.

He is eventually captured by Sauron's forces and tortured in the dungeons of Barad-dur, where he reveals Bilbo of The Shire possesses the One Ring. Upon being set free by Sauron and his minions, Gollum becomes captured by Aragorn and Gandalf. After interrogating him about the Ring, Gollum’s put under the watch of Wood-elves in their realm of Mirkwood.

Barad-dur and Mirkwood are just two locations you will traverse in the game as the poor creature whose body and mind have become twisted by centuries of possessing the Ring.

To survive your journey through Middle-earth, you will use Gollum's cunning by sneaking and climbing to avoid danger. But, you will also have to deal with your Stoor-self (Stoors were early Hobbits), Smeagol. It will be up to you to decide if you want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making an important decision or if Smeagol should take over.

Originally slated for fall 2022, the game was pushed into 2023 without a firm release date. Once available, you will be able to pick it up for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.