The Lord of the Rings: Gollum pushed back 'by a few months' for polish

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed. The action game was set for launch this September, but publisher Nacon announced that it won't hit this date.

Surprsingly, Nacon didn't say how long the delay is going to be. The company simply said it will be "a few months", which is a little unusual.

With that said, Nacon promised an update with a more solid release date in the near future. The reason for the delay is the very understandable need for polishing the game to make it the best version it can be.

"During the past several years, the team has been working hard to share our vision of a remarkable story, set in a breathtaking world, filled with magic and wonder," the developer said in a statement.

"We are dedicated to meeting our community’s expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J.R.R. Tolkien. That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We'll update with an exact timing in the near future."

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has received so-so responses from fans since it was revealed. Though we did get to see gameplay on a number of occasions, it's not been generating the hype and anticipation Nacon wanted.

A delay should result in a more polished game, but pushing Gollum back into next year could force it to run against the bigger-budget heavy-hitters that continue to get delayed to 2023. Doing so close to the original release date, however, is curious.