The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets a September release date

Explore Middle-earth in search of your precious.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon have announced a release date for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

The story-driven stealth adventure will be released on September 1.

Based on the trilogy of books that need no introduction, the game tells the tale of Gollum’s experiences from behind the scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring.

After losing his ring to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and go on a perilous journey that leads him from the dungeons of Barad-dur to the realm of the Wood-elves in Mirkwood in search of his precious.

To survive his journey through Middle-earth, Gollum will use his cunning and sneak and climb abilities to avoid dangers. But, he will also have to deal with his Stoor-self (Stoors were early Hobbits) Smeagol. It will be up to you to decide if you want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making important decisions, or if Smeagol should take over.

On your journey through the game, you will also encounter well-known characters from the books and a few new faces.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S upon release. The Nintendo Switch version is planned for later this year.

Comments

