The Lord of the Rings: Gollum goes gold, and there's a pretty cool surprise if you buy the Precious Edition

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has gone gold, which means it's not far from release.

Releasing on May 25, Gollum tells the tale of the twisted Stoor with a split-personality, who searches high and low for his Precious, until he finally finds it and meets his end.

Check out the story trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

While searching for his beloved ring across dangerous areas of Middle-earth, Gollum will use cunning, stealth, and climbing abilities to avoid enemies. But, he will also have to deal with Smeagol, his true personality, before it was split in half after possessing the One Ring for 500 years. It will be up to you to decide if you want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making important decisions or if Smeagol should take over.

Journeying through the game, you will encounter well-known characters from Tolkien's books, a few new faces, and plenty of recognizable locations.

Originally slated for fall 2022, the game was pushed into May 2023 and once released, will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Switch version will be released at a later date.

If you are keen to pick it up, there's an interesting edition of the game to be made available, and it's called the Precious Edition. Setting you back $69.99, it comes with the game, an Emotes Pack, Lore Compendium, Original Soundtrack, and Art Exhibition.

But the really cool part about this edition? It comes with the Sindarin voice-over pack. This pack can be used to change the game's language into Grey-Elven, one of the many languages spoken by elves, particularly those in Beleriand. These were elves of the Third Clan who remained behind after the Great Journey. Their language became estranged from that of their kin who sailed over the sea, and derives from an earlier eleven language.

It is a rather lovely language created by Tolkien, and is mainly based on Welsh - one of Tolkien's favorite languages due to how it sounds when spoken.