The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gameplay trailer shows how stealth will keep you safe

Stealth your way through the world and find your Precious.
A new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been released by Nacon and Daedalic Entertainment, and it shows off some stealthy gameplay.

This is our first proper look at gameplay for the title set for release on September 1.

Watch on YouTube

Based on the trilogy of books that need no introduction, the game tells the tale of Gollum’s experiences from behind the scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring.

After losing his ring to Bilbo Baggins in the depth of the Misty Mountains, Gollum decides to leave his comfortable cavern to embark on a perilous journey to find his precious ring.

He is eventually captured by Sauron's forces and tortured in the dungeons of Barad-dur, where he reveals Bilbo of The Shire possesses the One Ring. Upon being set free by Sauron and his minions, Gollum becomes captured by Aragorn and Gandalf. After interrogating him about the Ring, Gollum’s put under the watch of Wood-elves in their realm of Mirkwood.

Barad-dur and Mirkwood are just two locations you will traverse in the game as the poor creature whose body and mind have become twisted by centuries of possessing the Ring.

To survive your journey through Middle-earth, you will use Gollum's cunning by sneaking and climbing to avoid danger. But, you will also have to deal with your Stoor-self (Stoors were early Hobbits), Smeagol. It will be up to you to decide if you want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making an important decision or if Smeagol should take over.

You will also encounter well-known characters from the books and a few new faces.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S upon release. The Nintendo Switch version is coming later this year.

