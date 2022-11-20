The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets an age rating in Korea

In a possible bit of good news for it actually making its release date, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been rated in Korea.

Earlier this week (November 18) Gematsu spotted that Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee has given Tears of the Kingdom a 12+ rating. While there's obviously going to be a good chunk of work to be done in the lead up to the game's release this May, the game being rated is probably a good sign it's on track to not be delayed any more than it has been.

While Google's translation is a bit rough, the rating board described the latest Zelda title as a "role-playing game for Nintendo Switch in which the stage of the adventure to find Zelda expands into the sky." The rating also noted that there is "mild violence" in the game due to being able to attack living beings, which is part of why the game was given the 12+ rating.

The ever increasingly fast passage of time might make you think that we've known what Tears of the Kingdom is called for a while now, but we only found out the name and release date a couple of months ago when Nintendo finally told us in September. The sequel to 2017's Breath of the Wild is obviously highly anticipated, but there isn't too much that we even know about it (though we do have a handy guide that tells you all the bits we do know).

Obviously the biggest difference is that this latest adventure brings Link up into the sky once more, seemingly borrowing a bit from Skyward Sword, but what exactly we'll be doing up there isn't clear just yet. I guess we don't have to wait all that long though, as we're only six months out from when Tears of the Kingdom launches on Switch on May 12.