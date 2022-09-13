The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally has a name and release date

I guess you could call it the moment that we've all been waiting for. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel has had a release date announced at long last, as well as an official title revealed. It was the icing on the cake for a Nintendo Direct already packed with announcements, more-than-welcome remakes, and an appearance from Shigeru Miyamoto.

Named The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Link's never-ending adventure is set to continue on 12 May 2023 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

If you missed the Nintendo Direct, you can catch the trailer here!

Given the brief teaser trailer shown during today's Nintendo Direct, as well as what we already know, it’s clear to see that Tears of the Kingdom will oversee Link taking to the skies. Of course, he’s still got unfinished business to tend to across Hyrule, but this latest entry in the Zelda series will see Link soaring up high too.

Are you ready for an all-new adventure as Link?

Admittedly, the Nintendo Direct did not live up to the rumours that had emerged last week. There's still no sign of The Legend of Zelda titles, Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD, coming to Nintendo Switch, which is a real shame. That said, with a release date that's a short while away, there's still some hope that the remasters will be ported to the system sooner or later.

That said, Zelda fans have been waiting more than patiently for today's reveal. Now, we simply need to hope that there's no delays!