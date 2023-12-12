If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
RETURN OF THE KING

Tekken 8 gets a massive offline PS5 demo this week, Xbox and PC coming soon

You want more Tekken 8? You got it; a huge new demo will be playable for the game from Thursday, December 14 on PS5.

A close-up of Kazuya Mishima's eyes from Tekken 8.
Image credit: Bandai Namco
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Editor-in-chief
Published on

Get ready for the next battle: Tekken 8 is getting a massive new demo, and it is landing soon.

Today, Bandai Namco has revealed that Tekken 8 is getting an offline demo that'll let you play around with the game's massive roster, dip your beak into the cinematic Story Mode, see what all the Arcade Quest fuss is about, and check out some fancy elements of the Gallery, to boot.

As we've already seen with both the game's closed beta and its closed network test, priority will be given to PS5 players – who will get to experience the whole thing a week ahead of PC and Xbox gamers when the demo drops on December 14 (more information on that below).

I have played what is perhaps a version of this demo at a recent event, and – let me tell you – it's pretty special. Tekken 8 looks set to bring an embarassment of riches to gamers at launch, with even more content supposedly coming to the fighter via a season pass, early next year.

King image from Tekken 8 trailer
Don't pretend King isn't the best character. | Image credit: Bandai Namco

Perhaps one of the greatest innovations we've seen in the title is the way it builds on Tekken 7's 'My Replay & Tips' mode, opening the door for newcomers and providing more tools to allow intermediate players to get better and better.

For all the information you need on the demo, check below.

Tekken 8 finally launches on January 26, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

What does the Tekken 8 offline demo include?

Bandai Namco really is pushing out the boat with this new demo, and this is the most feature-packed test of the game to date. Whereas before, we managed to play a thorough suite of online modes in both the CNT and the CBT, this time, the publisher wants to focus on more of the single-player content. As such, the demo will include tasters of:
  1. Story mode
  2. Arcade Quest
  3. Off-line VERSUS
  4. Gallery

It's worth noting that none of the modes mentioned above will be available in full, but there's more than enough content included in the demo to give you a taste of how the final product will feel.

Overview shot of Arcade Quest in Tekken 8; avatars stand around in a central hub in an in-game Arcade in Tekken 8, flanked by a clothes shop and virtual dojo.
Arcade Quest will take you to an offline version of the game's robust online mode. | Image credit: Bandai Namco

Tekken 8 PS5 demo – Release time and date

What time will the Tekken 8 demo be available for PlayStation 5 players? Bandai Namco has revealed that the latest demo will be playable on PS5 as of December 14, 2023 in the following times, depending on your timezone:

  • 00:00 PST
  • 03:00 EDT
  • 08:00 GMT
  • 09:00 CET
  • 17:00 JST

Tekken 8 Xbox Series X/S and PC – Release time and date

What time will the Tekken 8 demo be available for Xbox and PC players? Bandai Namco has revealed that the latest demo will be playable for everyone else as of December 21, 2023 in the following times, depending on your timezone:

  • 00:00 PST
  • 03:00 EDT
  • 08:00 GMT
  • 09:00 CET
  • 17:00 JST

